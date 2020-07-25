Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 149 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,556,000 after buying an additional 103,446 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,166,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,232,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 338,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter.

LGND has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,321,804.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $119.76 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.53.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

