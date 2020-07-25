EOG Resources Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Standpoint Research lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.84.

EOG Resources stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.85. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Capital International Investors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,980,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,071,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $447,634,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,435,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,740 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 247.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,361,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $155,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

