Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mcdonald’s Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mcdonald’s in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCD. Bank of America upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.61.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $198.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.23. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

