Equitrans Midstream Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Equitrans Midstream in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.93.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $18.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 32.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,416,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,463,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $25,127,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 120.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,394,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 762,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,439,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,111,000 after acquiring an additional 657,011 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $364,950.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

