Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Holdings Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 111.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 65,446 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after buying an additional 307,679 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.14.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $191.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.29 and its 200-day moving average is $187.00. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

