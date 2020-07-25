Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,564 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES stock opened at $89.48 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

