Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD opened at $80.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.77. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

