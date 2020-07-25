F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,647 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 32,622 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of F5 Networks worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 18.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 526 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.76.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $157,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,054 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV stock opened at $152.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $156.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

