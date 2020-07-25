FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.30

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.30 and traded as high as $58.27. FARO Technologies shares last traded at $55.73, with a volume of 49,726 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FARO. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.39 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FARO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,507,000 after buying an additional 172,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

