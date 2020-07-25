FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 102 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $122.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

