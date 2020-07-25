FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,779 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,479,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,404,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,268,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Albemarle by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,195,000 after buying an additional 287,073 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Albemarle by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after buying an additional 188,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.23.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

