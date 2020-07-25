FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,051.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,062,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $347.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $358.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.45.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

