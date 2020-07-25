FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in L3Harris by 161.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in L3Harris by 90.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in L3Harris by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $171.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.37.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

