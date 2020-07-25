FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,442 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 38.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.5% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of ALLE opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.87 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair started coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.