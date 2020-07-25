FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 15,074 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 547.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 167.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

CALM stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.16 and a beta of -0.14.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 958 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $41,634.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,444.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

