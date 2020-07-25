FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,215.88.

AZO stock opened at $1,168.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,130.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,057.23.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

