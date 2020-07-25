FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,126 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,404,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,124,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,442,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,555,000 after purchasing an additional 395,065 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,475,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,947,000 after acquiring an additional 383,782 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,611,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,536,000 after acquiring an additional 312,055 shares during the period.

EMLC opened at $31.61 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

