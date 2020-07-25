FDx Advisors Inc. Has $611,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $155.26 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.