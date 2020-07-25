FDx Advisors Inc. Has $626,000 Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 14.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.2% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 46,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 60.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XYL stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.