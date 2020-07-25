FDx Advisors Inc. Has $631,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYEM. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,588,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 121,569 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,406,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 346,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 98,257 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135,404 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $24.32.

