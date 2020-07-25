FDx Advisors Inc. Has $677,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,827 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $115.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.67.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

