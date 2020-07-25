FDx Advisors Inc. Has $767,000 Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 43.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CM opened at $69.56 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average is $68.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $1.047 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Scotia Howard Weill reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

