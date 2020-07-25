FDx Advisors Inc. Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,882 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BK. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.97.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.