FDx Advisors Inc. Has $854,000 Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total transaction of $10,412,105,205.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.