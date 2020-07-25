FDx Advisors Inc. Has $867,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,969,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,130.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.34, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,187.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,068.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $890.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,713,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total value of $2,814,057.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,085 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,805 shares of company stock worth $6,767,873 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,059.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.