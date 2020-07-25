FDx Advisors Inc. Has $905,000 Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 1,211.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 249,958 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Corteva by 1,534.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 244,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 229,705 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of CTVA opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion and a PE ratio of 16.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

