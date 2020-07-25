FDx Advisors Inc. Has $921,000 Stock Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Wix.Com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $267.47 on Friday. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $299.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.08 and its 200-day moving average is $169.27.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIX. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $205.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.06.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.