FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at $707,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,021 shares of company stock valued at $342,077 and sold 24,880 shares valued at $5,269,146. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $223.65 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.02 and a 200-day moving average of $215.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

