FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $655,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

GRMN opened at $96.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.13.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 54.83%.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,454. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

