FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,659 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $102.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $106.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.29.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $4,032,512.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,871 shares in the company, valued at $14,754,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $510,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,441 shares of company stock worth $34,815,729. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

