FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,761 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,137,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,374,997 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $96,454,000 after buying an additional 285,276 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 40,324 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,794,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $178,949.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,617.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $274,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,470.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

PXD stock opened at $99.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $102.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

