FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,078,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.7% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 309,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,617,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,166,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,084,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $124,345,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Debora J. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $822.82 per share, for a total transaction of $822,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,015.44 on Friday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $937.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,015.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,054.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

