FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 807.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

