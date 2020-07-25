FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,306,000 after buying an additional 3,485,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,340,000 after buying an additional 554,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,317,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,840,000 after buying an additional 533,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,130,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,328,000 after buying an additional 134,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,117,000 after buying an additional 2,169,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. BofA Securities downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,676 shares of company stock valued at $469,581. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

