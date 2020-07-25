FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 239.5% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 133.5% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.12 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $394.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.99 and a 200 day moving average of $144.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

