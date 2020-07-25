FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

