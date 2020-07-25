FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP opened at $274.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.40. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $280.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.7065 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.69%.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.38.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

