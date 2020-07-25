FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 96.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 46.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 69,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $733.20.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $422,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,055,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.84, for a total transaction of $636,173.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MTD opened at $862.72 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $891.04. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $818.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $756.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

