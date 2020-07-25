FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 17,135 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,135 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 69,967 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $993,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 202,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 28,765 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $380,000.

BATS NEAR opened at $50.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

