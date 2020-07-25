FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,585,000. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,355,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $172.03 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $177.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

