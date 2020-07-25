FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 482 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.57. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Tudor Pickering lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

