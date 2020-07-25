FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 51,542 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51,542 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after buying an additional 129,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,012,000 after buying an additional 67,752 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $79.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $80.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RPM International from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

