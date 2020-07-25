FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 54,809 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,809 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,351,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $857,052,000 after acquiring an additional 203,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $686,089,000 after acquiring an additional 102,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,219,000 after acquiring an additional 95,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,617,000 after acquiring an additional 470,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,649,000 after acquiring an additional 57,118 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $91.07 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

