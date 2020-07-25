FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 657 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in National Grid by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 28.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 4.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG opened at $57.38 on Friday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.0126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 113.03%.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.