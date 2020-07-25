FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 923 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $272.33 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 34.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.75.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

