FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $589,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Square by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Square by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,507,000 after buying an additional 117,105 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Square by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Square by 766.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Square by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,532,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,300,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $223,140.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,696,972.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $121.41 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $133.81. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 192.72 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.45.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. Argus raised their price target on shares of Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.37.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

