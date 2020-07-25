FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 183.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $349.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $359.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

