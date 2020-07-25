First Foundation Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 21.72%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $723.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.50. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Foundation by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Foundation by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Foundation by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 835,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the period. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

