First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.56

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.56 and traded as low as $13.40. First National shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 623 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get First National alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,870 shares during the quarter. First National makes up 3.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned about 6.34% of First National worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

First National Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.