Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

